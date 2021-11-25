Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $377.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.59. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $224.52 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

