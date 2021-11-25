Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine Sells 376,149 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 376,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $11,186,671.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CERT stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.86. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after buying an additional 904,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Certara by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after buying an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

