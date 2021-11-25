CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON CNIC opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The firm has a market cap of £361.67 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01).
About CentralNic Group
