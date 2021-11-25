CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The firm has a market cap of £361.67 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42. CentralNic Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75.11 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.01).

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

