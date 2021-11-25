CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBFV. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.90 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 196.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $209,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

