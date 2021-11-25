Catlin Group (LON:CGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Catlin Group Ltd. (LON:CGL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42). Catlin Group shares last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,001 shares changing hands.

Catlin Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)

Catlin Group Limited (Catlin) is a holding company. The Company offers a range of products, including property, casualty, energy, marine and aerospace insurance and property, catastrophe and per-risk excess, non-proportional treaty, aviation, marine, casualty and motor reinsurance business. The Company operates in four segments: London; Bermuda; US and International.

