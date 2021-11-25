Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $207.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

