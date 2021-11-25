Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) Insider Stephen Boston Buys 13,741 Shares

Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) insider Stephen Boston bought 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$28,100.35 ($20,071.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Catalyst Metals

Catalyst Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mineral deposits in Australia. It holds interests in the Tandarra, Raydarra, Four Eagles, Macorna Bore, Golden Camel, Drummartin, Boort, Stawell North, Sebastian, and Henty gold projects located in Whitelaw Gold Belt, Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

