Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,760. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

