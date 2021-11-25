Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 6.2%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $192.12 and last traded at $194.27. Approximately 1,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZMWY shares. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.