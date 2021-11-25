CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91. CareMax has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,973,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

