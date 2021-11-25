Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Nick Sanders Buys 127,219 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders bought 127,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £49,615.41 ($64,822.85).

CAR stock opened at GBX 41.90 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82. The company has a market capitalization of £30.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. Carclo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.09.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

