Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Insider Nick Sanders Buys 127,219 Shares

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Nick Sanders bought 127,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £49,615.41 ($64,822.85).
CAR stock opened at GBX 41.90 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82. The company has a market capitalization of £30.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. Carclo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 46.09.
Carclo Company Profile
See Also: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.