Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,264 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

