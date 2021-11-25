Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 437,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

