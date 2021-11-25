Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,017 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

