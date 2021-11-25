Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $533.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.45 and a 200 day moving average of $484.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

