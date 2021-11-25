Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.