Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,067,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 456,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after buying an additional 337,631 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 316,931 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $22.00.

