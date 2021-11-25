Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 912,292 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,232,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

