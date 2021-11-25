Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after buying an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,089,000 after buying an additional 993,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after buying an additional 982,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.