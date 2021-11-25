Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

