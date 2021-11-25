Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $16.78 Million Stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $42.51.

