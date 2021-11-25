Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

