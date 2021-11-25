Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 33,503 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 257,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 212,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 178,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 150,012 shares in the last quarter.

IHI opened at $63.60 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23.

