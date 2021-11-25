Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.70). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cyclerion Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYCN. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 961,538 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 209,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 105,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

