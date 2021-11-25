Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,886,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,064. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

