Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 226,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.39 and a 12-month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.