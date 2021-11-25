Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,629,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.