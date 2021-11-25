Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,484.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 5,322,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,663,057. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

