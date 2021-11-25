Canton Hathaway LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 8,534,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

