Canton Hathaway LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 591.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Adobe by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $668.32. 2,426,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $630.58 and its 200-day moving average is $602.04. The company has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

