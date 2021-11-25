Canton Hathaway LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

