Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.01. 226,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,531. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.39 and a fifty-two week high of $221.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

