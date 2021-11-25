Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.10. Canoo shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 19,565 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Canoo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canoo news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Canoo by 109.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,700 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.