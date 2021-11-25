Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €73.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €73.00 ($82.95) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($77.27).

Shares of COK stock opened at €60.60 ($68.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a one year low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a one year high of €64.14 ($72.89). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

