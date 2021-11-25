Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,800. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.