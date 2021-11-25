Canaccord Genuity Lowers EQ (TSE:EQ) Price Target to C$2.00

EQ (TSE:EQ) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

About EQ

EQ Inc is a provider of mobile, Web, social and video advertising solutions that allow advertisers to target their intended audiences in real-time. The Company is focused on targeted advertising and incorporates a range of advertising technologies, data analytics and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system.

