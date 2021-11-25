California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,853 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Camden National were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden National by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 382.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Camden National by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Camden National by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

