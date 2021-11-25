California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,806 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ChannelAdvisor worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,897 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

