California State Teachers Retirement System Has $926,000 Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRG opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $669.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.11. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

