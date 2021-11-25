California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CENX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 867.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 383,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

