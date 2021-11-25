CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

