C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. Analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

