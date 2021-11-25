Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $109.04 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.34. The stock has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

