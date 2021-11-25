Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.96 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

