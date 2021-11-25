Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $316.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.37.

NYSE:BURL opened at $290.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.58. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $217.38 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

