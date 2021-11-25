Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $354.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $351.37.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $290.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $217.38 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.