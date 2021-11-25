Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.09. 1,572,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,028. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $217.38 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

