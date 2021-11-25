Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $68.92 Average PT from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after buying an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. 1,932,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $74.15.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

