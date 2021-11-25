Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark Sells 9,768 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maxine Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48.

NYSE:BBW opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 35.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

