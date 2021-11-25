BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AURA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.